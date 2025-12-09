Delhi Unveils Comprehensive Framework for Industrial Relations

The Delhi government has introduced the draft Industrial Relations (Delhi) Rules, 2025, aimed at regulating interactions between trade unions and employers within the state. These draft rules are open for public comment for a 30-day period, as stakeholders are encouraged to submit their views to the Labour Department.

A key component of these draft rules involves the mandatory formation of Works Committees by employers, which must feature equal representation from both workers and management. Additionally, the regulations stipulate the creation of Grievance Redressal Committees, requiring fair representation and obligatory inclusion of women proportional to their presence in the workforce, with clear grievance submission procedures.

The draft also addresses trade union registration, mandating annual audits and returns, as well as stipulating conditions for recognised negotiating bodies. The comprehensive framework covers mechanisms for handling strikes, lockouts, and arbitration, while also establishing guidelines for the functionality and member selection of the Industrial Tribunal. Furthermore, the proposal outlines protocols for layoff situations, compulsory notification practices, and the development of a Worker Re-skilling Fund.

