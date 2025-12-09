Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Comprehensive Framework for Industrial Relations

The Delhi government has released the draft Industrial Relations (Delhi) Rules, 2025. This framework proposes regulations for trade unions and employers, including establishing Works Committees, Grievance Redressal Committees, and detailing procedures for trade union registration, audits, arbitration, and worker reskilling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:22 IST
Delhi Unveils Comprehensive Framework for Industrial Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has introduced the draft Industrial Relations (Delhi) Rules, 2025, aimed at regulating interactions between trade unions and employers within the state. These draft rules are open for public comment for a 30-day period, as stakeholders are encouraged to submit their views to the Labour Department.

A key component of these draft rules involves the mandatory formation of Works Committees by employers, which must feature equal representation from both workers and management. Additionally, the regulations stipulate the creation of Grievance Redressal Committees, requiring fair representation and obligatory inclusion of women proportional to their presence in the workforce, with clear grievance submission procedures.

The draft also addresses trade union registration, mandating annual audits and returns, as well as stipulating conditions for recognised negotiating bodies. The comprehensive framework covers mechanisms for handling strikes, lockouts, and arbitration, while also establishing guidelines for the functionality and member selection of the Industrial Tribunal. Furthermore, the proposal outlines protocols for layoff situations, compulsory notification practices, and the development of a Worker Re-skilling Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025