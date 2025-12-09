Left Menu

Unsealing the Secrets: The Epstein-Maxwell Case Files Revealed

A federal judge has approved the public release of investigative materials from Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking case. The Justice Department plans to release these materials, which include grand jury transcripts and exhibits, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This follows previous releases of Epstein court records.

Newyork | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:13 IST
The Justice Department is set to reveal new investigative materials related to the sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell, after a federal judge gave the green light this Tuesday. This move comes as part of efforts to shed light on the notorious case linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision by Judge Paul A. Engelmayer allows the Department to unseal grand jury transcripts and exhibits, potentially unveiling hundreds or thousands of documents. This release follows the recent passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, calling for public access to Epstein-related records.

Following previous judicial refusals, this development marks a shift, echoing a similar recent decision in Florida. The unsealed documents will encompass categories like search warrants, financial records, and more, while ensuring the protection of survivors' identities.

