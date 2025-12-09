Sonowal Inaugurates IALA Council Session, Launches Digital Lighthouse Ticketing

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal virtually inaugurated the 3rd Session of the Council of the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) in Mumbai today. The event marks a major moment for India on the global maritime stage and highlights the country’s deepening role in shaping international navigation standards.

Alongside the inauguration, the Minister launched a Digital Ticketing Portal for Lighthouse Tourism, a significant step toward enhancing visitor experience, transparency and accessibility across India’s lighthouse destinations.

The prestigious council session, held from 8–12 December, is organized by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) under MoPSW and brings together:

42 IALA Council Members

3 AIMG Members

11 international observers

IALA Secretariat delegates

Representatives from 30+ countries

India’s Expanding Maritime Leadership Spotlighted

Speaking at the inaugural session, Sonowal said hosting the IALA Council in Mumbai reflects India’s rising global influence in maritime safety, technological innovation and standard-setting. He highlighted India’s rich maritime legacy, tracing its roots back to the Harappan civilization, and referenced ongoing development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, which will feature a dedicated Lighthouse Museum honouring India’s centuries-long maritime tradition.

The Minister emphasized that as cutting-edge technologies—such as autonomous shipping, satellite-based navigation, and digital vessel traffic management—reshape global maritime operations, IALA’s role in harmonizing standards has become even more vital.

India’s Maritime Transformation Under PM Modi

Sonowal noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s maritime sector is undergoing a historic transformation, spanning:

Expansion of port and shipping infrastructure

Digital innovations across maritime systems

Green and sustainable shipping initiatives

Global standard-setting and collaborative engagement

He stated that India has emerged as both a leading maritime nation and a trusted contributor to worldwide navigation safety and governance.

Digital Ticketing Portal for Lighthouse Tourism Launched

The minister unveiled the Digital Ticketing Portal, which will streamline visitor access to 75 lighthouse destinations across India. Benefits include:

Digital booking and payment

Enhanced transparency

Improved tourist experience

Greater visibility for lighthouse heritage sites

He also announced that all lighthouses in India are now fully solar powered, and tourism footfall at these sites has seen significant growth.

National Maritime Strategies Driving Growth

Sonowal highlighted key national frameworks that guide India’s future-ready maritime strategy:

Maritime India Vision 2030

Focuses on improving:

Port modernization

Coastal infrastructure

Logistics efficiency

Skill development

Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

Prioritizes:

Shipbuilding capability

Green shipping technologies

Digitized operations

Global integration of India’s maritime ecosystem

The Minister reiterated that these initiatives reflect India’s goal of becoming a global maritime leader in the Amrit Kaal era.

Commitment to Navigation Safety and Global Maritime Cooperation

The Union Minister underscored that Aids to Navigation (AtoN) remain a cornerstone of maritime safety. India continues to invest in:

Modern AtoN systems

Smart digital navigation solutions

Capacity-building for developing maritime nations

He added that every milestone—from digital ticketing to green shipping—demonstrates the prime minister’s commitment to building a safe, smart and sustainable maritime architecture.

India’s Active Role in IALA

India serves as a proactive member of the IALA Council, contributing significantly to:

Technical cooperation

Training programmes

Standard-setting

International partnerships promoting safe navigation

Hosting the 3rd session of the IALA Council underscores India’s firm commitment to strengthening global maritime cooperation and supporting unified navigation, safety and sustainability standards worldwide.