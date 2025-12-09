ICG Ship Sarthak Makes Maiden Kuwait Visit, Boosts India–Kuwait Maritime Ties
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sarthak, an indigenously designed and built Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), reached Suwaikh Port, Kuwait, on 9 December 2025 as part of its Overseas Deployment (OSD) to the Gulf region. The vessel’s maiden Kuwait port call marks a significant milestone in growing India–Kuwait maritime engagement, reflecting India’s commitment to deeper regional partnerships under the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine.
The deployment showcases India’s readiness to support maritime security, environmental protection and cooperative governance in the strategically important Gulf waters.
Four-Day Engagement Focused on Maritime Security, Training and Cultural Exchange
During its stay in Kuwait, ICG Ship Sarthak’s crew will participate in a series of professional, operational and cultural activities designed to enhance bilateral cooperation. Key engagements include:
Professional Interactions
-
Courtesy calls on senior Kuwait Coast Guard leadership
-
Technical and familiarisation visits to maritime facilities
-
Joint training and tabletop exercises
-
Experience-sharing on operational best practices
Operational Focus Areas
-
Marine pollution response techniques and environmental protection
-
Maritime search and rescue (SAR) coordination
-
Maritime law enforcement procedures and interoperability
Cultural & Sports Activities
-
Joint yoga sessions promoting wellness and camaraderie
-
Friendly sporting matches to build interpersonal bonds
These interactions aim to strengthen people-to-people and institution-to-institution ties across both maritime forces.
Visit Builds on 2024 India–Kuwait Defence Cooperation MoU
The arrival of Sarthak comes soon after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation in December 2024, during the historic visit of the Prime Minister of India to Kuwait. The MoU has paved the way for:
-
Enhanced maritime security cooperation
-
More frequent joint exercises
-
Expanded defence exchanges
-
Capability development
-
Strengthened India–Kuwait Strategic Partnership
Sarthak’s visit reinforces these shared goals and affirms India’s commitment to deepening operational synergy, maritime interoperability, and regional maritime safety.
Sarthak’s Continuing Deployment to Iran and Saudi Arabia
Following its Kuwait engagement, ICG Ship Sarthak will continue its OSD with planned port calls to:
-
Iran
-
Saudi Arabia
These visits together form a comprehensive outreach initiative across West Asia, underscoring India’s multi-dimensional approach to:
-
Strengthening maritime cooperation
-
Enhancing regional stability
-
Supporting capacity-building of partner nations
-
Promoting collaborative maritime governance
The deployment positions India as a reliable partner contributing to safe, secure and clean seas in the region.
Sarthak: A Symbol of Indigenous Capability and Maritime Diplomacy
Built under the “Make in India” initiative, ICG Ship Sarthak symbolizes India’s growing prowess in naval shipbuilding and its commitment to peace, security and cooperative engagement with Gulf partners.