Strengthening Ties: India and Brunei Boost Defence Cooperation
India and Brunei have enhanced their defence partnership by holding the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on Defence Cooperation. Key discussions included expanding military exchanges, maritime security collaboration, and technology cooperation. The nations reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
In a significant development, India and Brunei have bolstered their defence partnership, celebrating the 'growing momentum' in their bilateral engagements aimed at ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
The inaugural meeting of the India-Brunei Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation marked a new chapter, with both countries agreeing on a structured roadmap for cooperation. Discussions focused on enhancing military exchanges, maritime security, and technology collaboration.
Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad and Deputy Permanent Secretary Poh Kui Choon co-chaired the meeting, cementing their nations' commitment to a rules-based order and regional peace, as reflected in the signed Terms of Reference for ongoing collaboration.