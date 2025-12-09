Strengthening Ties: India and Brunei Boost Defence Cooperation

In a significant development, India and Brunei have bolstered their defence partnership, celebrating the 'growing momentum' in their bilateral engagements aimed at ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The inaugural meeting of the India-Brunei Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation marked a new chapter, with both countries agreeing on a structured roadmap for cooperation. Discussions focused on enhancing military exchanges, maritime security, and technology collaboration.

Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad and Deputy Permanent Secretary Poh Kui Choon co-chaired the meeting, cementing their nations' commitment to a rules-based order and regional peace, as reflected in the signed Terms of Reference for ongoing collaboration.