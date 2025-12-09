Debate Stirs in Lok Sabha Over Electoral Reforms and Truth in Politics

A BJP member in Lok Sabha, P P Chaudhary, put forward a provocative suggestion on Tuesday to amend election laws. He proposed that any elected official should face disqualification if caught lying to the public.

The debate, focused on election reforms, saw Chaudhary criticize Congress for opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission. He accused Congress of historical booth-capturing activities, dating back to the era of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Opposition voices, including the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, voiced skepticism towards SIR, citing potential voter exclusion and diminished public trust in the Election Commission. Concerns were raised about alleged manipulative practices and the reduction of grievance mechanisms, further intensifying the political discourse.

