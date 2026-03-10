U.S. Military Expenditure Sparks Congressional Scrutiny

The Trump administration revealed a substantial $5.6 billion expenditure on munitions during the initial two days of its military strikes against Iran, according to a source with knowledge of the report delivered to U.S. congressional committees.

This revelation has led to concerns among Congress members about the potential depletion of U.S. military resources, especially given the existing supply chain challenges faced by the defense industry. The situation has prompted renewed calls from lawmakers for more detailed insights into the conflict's broader implications on national defense readiness.

As anticipations grow regarding a sizable funding proposal from the White House, speculations suggest a request eclipsing $50 billion may soon be tabled for congressional approval, sparking further debate about budget allocations amid ongoing military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)