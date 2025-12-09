Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Triples MLA Salaries Amid Economic Challenges

The Odisha Assembly has passed four bills raising MLA salaries to Rs 3.45 lakh starting June 2024. The hike, impacting salaries and pensions for current and former members alike, aims to align with modern responsibilities. Members politically united, emphasized its necessity amidst evolving economic situations.

In an unprecedented move, the Odisha Assembly has approved a substantial increase in the salaries of its members, raising them over threefold from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling noted the bills were passed unanimously, reflecting broad political support for the salary enhancements.

The salary adjustments, set to take effect in June 2024, will include increases for the chief minister, ministers, and the opposition leader, alongside augmented pensions for former MLAs. Additional provisions for financial assistance to the families of deceased sitting MLAs have also been incorporated.

With assembly-wide endorsement, legislators highlighted the necessity of these salary hikes to match contemporary economic demands and role responsibilities. This measure, demanded by members since 2007, expresses gratitude towards the chief minister for facilitating the passage of these amendments, ensuring a fair compensation system in the political landscape.

