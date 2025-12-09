CCI Approves Avenir’s Acquisition of Stake in Sammaan Capital Limited
The clearance signifies that the Commission found no adverse competition concerns arising from the deal. A detailed order from the CCI will be issued separately.
About the Proposed Combination
The transaction involves Avenir Investment RSC Ltd. acquiring a specified shareholding in Sammaan Capital Limited (SCL). Key elements include:
Avenir has been established as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) specifically for this acquisition.
The deal forms part of a broader investment strategy by the Acquirer’s parent group.
Avenir Investment RSC Ltd. and the IHC Group
Avenir belongs to the International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) group, a major Abu Dhabi–based global investment conglomerate. IHC:
Is a publicly listed shareholding company
Manages investments across diverse sectors including:
Finance and financial services
Healthcare
Real estate and infrastructure
Renewable energy
Manufacturing
Retail, leisure and hospitality
IHC has been expanding its global footprint through strategic acquisitions, and this investment reflects its growing interest in India’s rising financial services market.
About Sammaan Capital Limited (SCL)
SCL is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit taking NBFC – Investment and Credit Company (Upper Layer). The company plays a significant role in the lending and asset-financing ecosystem, offering:
Retail Lending Services
Home construction loans
Property purchase loans
Home renovation loans
Wholesale Lending
Corporate loans for construction of residential and commercial projects
-
Loans to individuals, MSMEs and corporates for business operations
Additional Financial Services
Lease rental discounting
Investments and asset management
Financing activities
Distribution of insurance products
Lending and investments through direct and structured mechanisms
Purchase and sale of loans, investments and properties
SCL’s portfolio positions it as a versatile financial services provider with a strong presence across retail, corporate and MSME lending segments.
Significance of the Approval
CCI’s approval:
Enables Avenir and the IHC Group to expand their financial services footprint in India
Supports capital infusion and potential scaling of SCL’s lending operations
Highlights continued investor confidence in India’s NBFC and credit ecosystem
Further details on the terms and conditions will be available in the forthcoming detailed order from the Commission.