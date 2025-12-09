CCI Approves Avenir’s Acquisition of Stake in Sammaan Capital Limited

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of certain shareholding in Sammaan Capital Limited (SCL) by Avenir Investment RSC Ltd., marking another significant transaction in India’s non-banking financial services sector. The clearance signifies that the Commission found no adverse competition concerns arising from the deal. A detailed order from the CCI will be issued separately.

About the Proposed Combination

The transaction involves Avenir Investment RSC Ltd. acquiring a specified shareholding in Sammaan Capital Limited (SCL). Key elements include:

Avenir has been established as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) specifically for this acquisition.

The deal forms part of a broader investment strategy by the Acquirer’s parent group.

Avenir Investment RSC Ltd. and the IHC Group

Avenir belongs to the International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) group, a major Abu Dhabi–based global investment conglomerate. IHC:

Is a publicly listed shareholding company

Manages investments across diverse sectors including: Finance and financial services Healthcare Real estate and infrastructure Renewable energy Manufacturing Retail, leisure and hospitality



IHC has been expanding its global footprint through strategic acquisitions, and this investment reflects its growing interest in India’s rising financial services market.

About Sammaan Capital Limited (SCL)

SCL is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit taking NBFC – Investment and Credit Company (Upper Layer). The company plays a significant role in the lending and asset-financing ecosystem, offering:

Retail Lending Services

Home construction loans

Property purchase loans

Home renovation loans

Wholesale Lending

Corporate loans for construction of residential and commercial projects

Business and MSME Lending

Loans to individuals, MSMEs and corporates for business operations

Additional Financial Services

Lease rental discounting

Investments and asset management

Financing activities

Distribution of insurance products

Lending and investments through direct and structured mechanisms

Purchase and sale of loans, investments and properties

SCL’s portfolio positions it as a versatile financial services provider with a strong presence across retail, corporate and MSME lending segments.

Significance of the Approval

CCI’s approval:

Enables Avenir and the IHC Group to expand their financial services footprint in India

Supports capital infusion and potential scaling of SCL’s lending operations

Highlights continued investor confidence in India’s NBFC and credit ecosystem

Further details on the terms and conditions will be available in the forthcoming detailed order from the Commission.