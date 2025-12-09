Massive MGNREGS Job Card Deletions Raise Concerns Over E-KYC Mandate
Between October 10 and November 14, over 16 lakh MGNREGS workers were deleted, and 10 lakh were added. This spike, perceived as unusual, coincided with the mandatory e-KYC implementation. The Rural Development Ministry emphasized adherence to guidelines and emphasized a robust grievance redressal mechanism to protect workers' rights.
In a noteworthy development, over 16 lakh workers linked to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were removed from records between October 10 and November 14, as disclosed by the Rural Development Ministry to Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Simultaneously, approximately 10 lakh workers were enlisted during this timeframe.
The reports drew attention from LibTech India, which portrayed the deletions—totaling around 2.7 million—as highly irregular. Intriguingly, this period aligns with the introduction of the mandatory e-KYC requirement for the scheme, raising speculation over a potential connection.
The Ministry has defended its actions, asserting adherence to the established guidelines while emphasizing the importance of protecting legitimate beneficiaries. An extensive framework, including a grievance redressal mechanism, has been instituted to uphold transparency and fairness in the process.
