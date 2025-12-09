Left Menu

Mysterious Shells Hit Near Damascus Airport

Shells of unknown origin fell near Syria's Mezzah airport in Damascus, causing an explosion whose source is currently under investigation, according to state-run media.

Updated: 09-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling development on Tuesday, shells of uncertain origin landed near Syria's Mezzah airport in Damascus, triggering reports on state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.

The Syrian state news agency had previously announced the sound of an explosion in the vicinity of the capital, raising immediate concerns.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the source of the explosive shells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

