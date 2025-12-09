Mysterious Shells Hit Near Damascus Airport
Shells of unknown origin fell near Syria's Mezzah airport in Damascus, causing an explosion whose source is currently under investigation, according to state-run media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:44 IST
In a startling development on Tuesday, shells of uncertain origin landed near Syria's Mezzah airport in Damascus, triggering reports on state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.
The Syrian state news agency had previously announced the sound of an explosion in the vicinity of the capital, raising immediate concerns.
Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the source of the explosive shells.
(With inputs from agencies.)