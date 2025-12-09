Tensions Flare in Malkangiri: A Tribal Tragedy Unfolds
Violence erupted in Odisha's Malkangiri district following the beheading of a tribal woman, leading to the destruction of 200 homes. The incident has prompted local authorities to impose prohibitory orders and restrict internet access to maintain peace amid ongoing investigations and peace negotiations between conflicting communities.
- Country:
- India
Tension gripped Odisha's Malkangiri district as violence broke out after a tribal woman was found beheaded, leading to the destruction of 200 homes. Authorities arrested one suspect and extended internet suspensions to quell the unrest.
Prohibitory orders remain in force as officials work to calm the situation. The deceased's family conducted a traditional burial despite the ongoing investigation to locate her missing head.
Local leaders and officials are engaged in discussions to maintain peace between the agitated tribal and Bengali communities involved in the clash. Compensation is being arranged for affected families as authorities strive to restore order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
