Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Malkangiri: A Tribal Tragedy Unfolds

Violence erupted in Odisha's Malkangiri district following the beheading of a tribal woman, leading to the destruction of 200 homes. The incident has prompted local authorities to impose prohibitory orders and restrict internet access to maintain peace amid ongoing investigations and peace negotiations between conflicting communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:50 IST
Tensions Flare in Malkangiri: A Tribal Tragedy Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

Tension gripped Odisha's Malkangiri district as violence broke out after a tribal woman was found beheaded, leading to the destruction of 200 homes. Authorities arrested one suspect and extended internet suspensions to quell the unrest.

Prohibitory orders remain in force as officials work to calm the situation. The deceased's family conducted a traditional burial despite the ongoing investigation to locate her missing head.

Local leaders and officials are engaged in discussions to maintain peace between the agitated tribal and Bengali communities involved in the clash. Compensation is being arranged for affected families as authorities strive to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025