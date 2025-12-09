Digital Dangers: Online Violence Against Women in Media

A startling report from UN Women has highlighted the pervasive threat faced by women journalists and rights defenders around the globe. Over two-thirds of these women have reported encountering online violence, a disturbing trend that frequently spills over into real-world attacks.

The study, entitled 'Tipping Point,' draws upon contributions from over 6,900 women across 119 countries. Positioned at the intersection of the rise of social media and the advancement of artificial intelligence, this report underlines an alarming escalation in violence targeting women in the public sphere.

UN Women emphasizes the dire consequences of online violence, which often culminates in offline harassment, abuse, or more severe harm. The findings call for robust legal frameworks, enhanced monitoring, and greater accountability from tech companies to combat this crisis. Additionally, the study urges wider support and advocacy against such abuse.

