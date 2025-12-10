Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court Faces Third Consecutive Bomb Threat Hoax

The Rajasthan High Court experienced its third bomb threat in as many days, prompting a significant security response before officials confirmed it was a hoax. Similar hoax threats were reported at the Ajmer Dargah and Ajmer District Collectorate. Despite intense searches, no suspicious items were found.

Updated: 10-12-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:21 IST
Rajasthan High Court Faces Third Consecutive Bomb Threat Hoax
A bomb threat targeting the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday marked the third consecutive day of such hoaxes, inciting a significant security response. Officials later confirmed the threat was unfounded.

In addition to the high court, similar bomb threats were reported at Ajmer Dargah and the District Collectorate in Ajmer, though these also proved to be false alarms.

Law enforcement, including bomb disposal and canine units, conducted thorough searches of the court premises, parking areas, and storage rooms, finding no suspicious materials. Proceedings resumed once the building was deemed safe, as authorities urged vigilance among the public.

