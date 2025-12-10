US-Africa Trade Deal at Crossroads: South Africa's AGOA Challenge
The U.S. House committee is poised to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for three more years. However, South Africa faces potential exclusion due to trade tensions with the Trump administration. AGOA, crucial for African economies, might see amendments before voting.
A pivotal U.S. House committee is set to deliberate on Wednesday regarding a possible three-year extension for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a trade initiative providing duty-free market access to eligible African nations. This significant step comes amid rising tensions with South Africa over trade issues and domestic policies.
Originally launched in 2000, AGOA has been a pillar of U.S.-Africa trade, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the continent. However, with President Donald Trump's administration advocating for a selective extension of the initiative, South Africa risks exclusion unless it addresses U.S. concerns over tariffs. The U.S. Trade Representative has pointed to barriers on American products as a key issue.
While South Africa disputes the U.S. perspective on tariff imbalances, its inclusion remains uncertain in the current legislative draft. A concurrent Senate bill suggests a two-year renewal of AGOA, highlighting the urgency and complexity of U.S.-South Africa relations in the trade arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
