US-Africa Trade Deal at Crossroads: South Africa's AGOA Challenge

A pivotal U.S. House committee is set to deliberate on Wednesday regarding a possible three-year extension for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a trade initiative providing duty-free market access to eligible African nations. This significant step comes amid rising tensions with South Africa over trade issues and domestic policies.

Originally launched in 2000, AGOA has been a pillar of U.S.-Africa trade, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across the continent. However, with President Donald Trump's administration advocating for a selective extension of the initiative, South Africa risks exclusion unless it addresses U.S. concerns over tariffs. The U.S. Trade Representative has pointed to barriers on American products as a key issue.

While South Africa disputes the U.S. perspective on tariff imbalances, its inclusion remains uncertain in the current legislative draft. A concurrent Senate bill suggests a two-year renewal of AGOA, highlighting the urgency and complexity of U.S.-South Africa relations in the trade arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)