Trump Administration Revitalizes Gulf Oil and Gas Lease Bidding

The Trump administration is holding the first oil and gas drilling rights auction in the Gulf of Mexico since 2023, testing industry interest amid efforts to boost domestic fossil fuel production. This marks a shift from Biden's previous plans focused on reducing fossil fuel dependency to tackle climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:35 IST
The Trump administration is poised to conduct its inaugural sale of oil and gas drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico since 2023, taking place on Wednesday. This event stands as a litmus test for industry interest in offshore acreage as the U.S. endeavors to ramp up domestic fossil fuel production.

This auction marks the first of 30 organized under U.S. President Donald Trump's tax cut and spending bill, which was enacted into law in July. Trump's administration's approach to offshore leasing notably contrasts with that of his predecessor, President Joe Biden, who had aimed for a reduction in oil and gas auctions in a bid to minimize fossil fuel usage and combat climate change.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is offering 81.2 million acres in the Gulf at a royalty rate of 12.5%, the minimum allowed by Trump's new tax law. In contrast, under Biden's 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, oil firms were required to pay no less than 16.66% in royalties. Despite the 20% drop in U.S. crude prices this year, advancements in deep-sea drilling technology may amplify Gulf production, which currently accounts for 15% of U.S. output but trails behind onshore shale fields.

