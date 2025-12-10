Congress Stands Firm on Mamkootathil Expulsion Amid Bail Controversy

In a bold statement, former KPCC president K Muraleedharan declared that the Congress party will not reconsider its decision to expel Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, despite his recent anticipatory bail in a second rape case.

Muraleedharan remarked that the prosecution had "failed miserably," leading to the court's decision to grant bail. He criticized both the Kerala Police and the government for their inaction, emphasizing the Congress's disinterest in commenting further on someone no longer affiliated with the party.

Muraleedharan remains confident that the controversy will not impact the Congress's electoral prospects, predicting the party's victory in the upcoming Palakkad Municipality elections and other regional polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)