Delhi's Crackdown on Unlicensed Establishments Amidst Fire Safety Concerns

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is stepping up its efforts to enhance fire safety by targeting hotels, restaurants, and bars operating without valid licenses. Acting swiftly, zonal officers have been instructed to prepare a comprehensive list of such establishments, warning that those found in violation will face immediate shutdown and heavy penalties.

This initiative comes in the wake of a recent tragic fire at the Birch by Romeo nightclub in Goa, which claimed 25 lives, including four tourists from Delhi. MCD's Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma emphasized the importance of compliance with fire safety norms to prevent similar incidents, stating that negligence by officials or operators will not be tolerated.

In addition to MCD's actions, AAP's Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang has called for an urgent audit of fire safety measures citywide, highlighting the need for stringent checks and balances. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also urged for regular inspections and a more efficient licensing system to ensure business owners meet safety requirements without bureaucratic hurdles. The focus remains on ensuring collective responsibility for fire safety between the authorities and establishment owners.

