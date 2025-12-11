Turmoil in Bolivia: Ex-President Arce Detained Amid Embezzlement Probe

In a surprising turn of events, former Bolivian President Luis Arce has been detained by police in relation to a sweeping embezzlement investigation, as reported by a former member of his cabinet on Wednesday.

The inquiry focuses on suspected misappropriation of state funds intended for projects benefiting Indigenous communities during Arce's period as economy minister under President Evo Morales. Maria Nela Prada, a former minister under Arce, stated that no formal notification had been issued for his appearance, firmly labeling the arrest as an 'abuse of power.'

Local media confirmed Arce's detention by the specialized police force FELCC. As investigators present evidence implicating Arce, the arrest unfolds in the wake of Rodrigo Paz's anti-corruption pledge after edging out the MAS party in the recent elections.

