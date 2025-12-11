Left Menu

Visa Violation Leads to Deportation of Chinese Tourist

Chinese national Hu Congtai was deported to Hong Kong after violating visa conditions in India. He visited unauthorized locations and failed to register at the Leh airport. Following his detention in Srinagar, officials sent Congtai to Delhi for deportation. His visa only allowed visits to select religious sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:21 IST
A Chinese tourist, Hu Congtai, found himself deported following a breach of his visa conditions in India, officials confirmed Thursday.

Detained in Srinagar, Hu was flown to Delhi on December 10, making his way to Hong Kong shortly after. Arriving in India on November 19 with intentions to explore various Buddhist religious sites, Hu's journey deviated when he chartered a flight to Leh on November 20 without registering at the Leh airport's Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

After landing in Srinagar on December 1, he was detained, marking the beginning of his unplanned return home. Hu's tourist visa limited his travels to Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya, and Kushi Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

