Uttar Pradesh Police Pursue Codeine Traffickers with Reward Offer

Uttar Pradesh Police have announced a ₹25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup. Shubham Jaiswal and Mahesh Singh are currently on the run, with a Special Investigation Team delving into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:46 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified their efforts to capture two fugitives, Shubham Jaiswal and Mahesh Singh, wanted in connection with the illicit trade of codeine-based cough syrup in Varanasi.

A reward of ₹25,000 each has been declared for those providing information that might lead to their arrest. The suspects' involvement was uncovered following an extensive investigation by the Food Safety and Drug Administration and local police, which is now under the scrutiny of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government.

Police are also examining a video released by Jaiswal, wherein he professes his innocence, amid reports of his possible escape to Dubai. Meanwhile, authorities arrested two other suspects, brothers Abhishek and Shubham Sharma, from Lucknow on Thursday.

