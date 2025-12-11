Russia's Foreign Ministry has accused the UK of deceit over the death of a British soldier in Ukraine, heightening diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested Britain's involvement went beyond advising, alleging they assisted Kyiv in 'terrorist activities.'

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed Lance Corporal George Hooley's death, stating he was observing Ukrainian forces test new defensive capabilities. Meanwhile, Russia has declared any foreign military personnel in Ukraine as potential targets.

The British government, known for its strong support of Ukraine, has remained tight-lipped about the exact number of its servicemen in the region. Reports suggest a small contingent is aiding Ukrainian forces and providing security for UK diplomatic staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)