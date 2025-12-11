Left Menu

Samsung: Pioneering India's Path to Global Innovation

Samsung has filed over 14,000 patents from India, marking 30 years of operations in the country and forecasting India's leadership in global innovation. With extensive manufacturing and research facilities established, Samsung aims to continue innovating in smart home and AI technologies tailored to India's diverse culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:25 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung has announced the filing of over 14,000 patents from India, highlighting the country's crucial role in fostering global innovation. Celebrating 30 years in India, Samsung has emerged as the largest multinational company in terms of revenue, attaining Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

The tech giant credits India's dynamism and ambition as pivotal elements in its growth. Samsung launched its journey in India in 1995 with televisions and has since expanded significantly, setting up major manufacturing bases in Noida and establishing extensive R&D operations across Delhi, Noida, and Bengaluru.

President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, JB Park, expressed confidence in India's potential to lead the next generation of meaningful global innovation, particularly in areas like smart living and AI-driven technologies. Samsung aims to continue working with the Indian government to create a digitally empowered and inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

