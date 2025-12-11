Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Leads Charge Against 'Vote Chori' with Massive Rally Plans

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, held a meeting with key party leaders to strategize for a December 14 rally against 'vote chori' in Delhi. The Congress accuses the Election Commission of bias favoring BJP, and has gathered over five crore signatures expressing public dissent.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, convened a crucial meeting on Thursday with the party's top brass from Uttar Pradesh. The agenda focused on planning a significant rally against 'vote chori' set for December 14 in Delhi, aimed at challenging the alleged electoral malpractices by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in the meeting were K C Venugopal from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Ajay Rai, president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, alongside other key leaders. The discussion centered around mobilizing public support and formulating future strategies to counter what they perceive as election rigging.

The Congress party is preparing to stage a demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, highlighting its claims against the Election Commission's alleged bias. By gathering more than five crore signatures, the party aims to showcase the public's discontent and rally against the 'vote chori' it blames on the BJP-EC nexus.

Latest News

