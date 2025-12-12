Left Menu

FSOC Overhaul: Boosting Growth by Easing Financial Rules

The Trump administration is revamping the Financial Stability Oversight Council to prioritize economic growth by easing financial regulations considered overly burdensome. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the shift, which includes new working groups focusing on market and household resilience, as well as artificial intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:10 IST
FSOC Overhaul: Boosting Growth by Easing Financial Rules
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is initiating significant changes in the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) to enhance its focus on fostering economic growth by loosening stringent financial regulations. This move was announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday.

Historically tasked with overseeing financial system risks post-2008 crisis, the FSOC's new agenda includes reducing the perceived regulatory burden on economic activities, which Bessent now argues poses a threat to growth. Under this revision, the FSOC will create working groups dedicated to examining market resilience, household resilience, and the implications of artificial intelligence on finance.

Bessent shared these developments via social media platform X, ahead of an important FSOC meeting he is set to lead on Thursday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025