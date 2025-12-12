Gas Explosion Sparks Major Fire in San Francisco Bay Area

In the San Francisco Bay Area, a gas explosion erupted into a significant fire on Thursday morning, causing widespread damage to several homes and sending smoke billowing into the sky.

According to local reports, the explosion occurred in the Hayward area with possible injuries being reported. A spokesperson for Pacific Gas & Electric Co revealed that a construction crew accidentally hit an underground gas line around 7.35 am.

PACIFIC Gas & Electric clarified that their employees were not responsible for the incident. Utility workers managed to isolate the damaged line, and the flow of gas had been halted by 9.25 am.

