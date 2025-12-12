Left Menu

Gas Explosion Sparks Major Fire in San Francisco Bay Area

A gas explosion led to a major fire in a San Francisco Bay Area neighborhood, damaging homes and potentially causing injuries. Pacific Gas & Electric Co reported a construction crew, not their workers, damaged an underground gas line. The gas was stopped later in the morning.

Updated: 12-12-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:37 IST
In the San Francisco Bay Area, a gas explosion erupted into a significant fire on Thursday morning, causing widespread damage to several homes and sending smoke billowing into the sky.

According to local reports, the explosion occurred in the Hayward area with possible injuries being reported. A spokesperson for Pacific Gas & Electric Co revealed that a construction crew accidentally hit an underground gas line around 7.35 am.

PACIFIC Gas & Electric clarified that their employees were not responsible for the incident. Utility workers managed to isolate the damaged line, and the flow of gas had been halted by 9.25 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)

