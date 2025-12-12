Left Menu

Grand Jury Rejects Indictment: A Triumph for Letitia James

A Virginia federal grand jury has again refused to indict Letitia James on mortgage fraud allegations. This follows a previous dismissal by Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, citing unlawful appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan. The decision represents a setback for the Trump administration's attempts to pursue James.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 01:59 IST
A federal grand jury in Virginia declined to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on allegations of mortgage fraud for the second time, sources say. This follows the earlier dismissal of charges by a judge last month.

The decision serves as a significant setback to the Justice Department under President Donald Trump's administration, which has been actively pursuing individuals considered to be political adversaries of the Republican leader. Last month, U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed charges against James, criticizing the unlawful appointment of Trump ally Lindsey Halligan as the interim U.S. Attorney for Virginia's Eastern District.

Thursday's outcome underscores the ongoing refusal of grand juries to support prosecutions perceived as politically motivated, marking another defeat for efforts to revive the case against the elected Democrat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

