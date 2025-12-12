Left Menu

Remembering Shivraj Patil: A Legacy of Public Service

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed their condolences over the death of former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil. Patil's journey from grassroots service to high constitutional offices was lauded. He passed away at 90 in Latur, Maharashtra after a brief illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:19 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed condolences following the death of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil. In a statement, he described Patil's rise from public service to high constitutional roles as inspirational.

Shivraj Patil, who was also the former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, passed away at the age of 90 at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra, after a brief illness, according to family sources.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar joined in mourning the veteran statesman, acknowledging Patil's dignified and thoughtful contributions throughout his long tenure in public service.

