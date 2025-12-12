Fire Sparks Brief Panic at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

A minor fire incident sparked concern at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday. The fire started when metal scrap was being dumped at the Steel Melting Shop section, according to officials.

The fire arose from dry grass and garbage igniting near the dumping pit after being struck by sparks from falling metal. Despite the routine nature of such incidents, the fire prompted an immediate response.

Deputy General Manager J Mallikarjun confirmed that staff promptly evacuated, and firefighters quickly controlled the flames. There were no injuries reported, and the damage remained minimal. Routine safety checks are being reassessed to mitigate the risk of future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)