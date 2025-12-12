Left Menu

Fire Sparks Brief Panic at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

A minor fire at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant occurred while metal scrap was being dumped. Sparks ignited nearby dry grass, leading to smoke but no injuries. The fire was swiftly controlled by firefighters. Routine safety checks are underway to prevent future incidents, according to the DGM.

Updated: 12-12-2025 14:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire incident sparked concern at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday. The fire started when metal scrap was being dumped at the Steel Melting Shop section, according to officials.

The fire arose from dry grass and garbage igniting near the dumping pit after being struck by sparks from falling metal. Despite the routine nature of such incidents, the fire prompted an immediate response.

Deputy General Manager J Mallikarjun confirmed that staff promptly evacuated, and firefighters quickly controlled the flames. There were no injuries reported, and the damage remained minimal. Routine safety checks are being reassessed to mitigate the risk of future incidents.

