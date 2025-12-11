Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

On Thursday, torrential rain pounded the Gaza Strip, flooding numerous tent encampments that house families displaced by years of conflict, local officials reported. An eight-month-old girl named Rahaf Abu Jazar tragically succumbed to exposure when rainwater inundated her family's tent in Khan Younis.

Her grieving mother, Hejar Abu Jazar, recounted the harrowing discovery of her child's lifeless body. 'When we woke up, the rain and wind were all over her,' she told reporters. The storm exposed the inadequacy of Gaza's shelters, as families struggled to keep dry in their temporary homes.

Municipal officials indicated that severe fuel shortages and damaged infrastructure heavily impaired their capacity to respond to the crisis. The need for humanitarian aid and improved living conditions in the Strip remains pressing as families brace for ongoing challenges compounded by natural and man-made calamities.

