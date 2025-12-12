Lupin and PolyPeptide Forge Strategic Alliance to Enhance Peptide Supply Chain

Pharmaceutical leader Lupin Ltd has announced a strategic partnership through its subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, with the PolyPeptide Group AG. This alliance is set to strengthen the supply chain for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients.

PolyPeptide Group AG, a specialized CDMO, will collaborate with Lupin to enhance sourcing options and secure peptide supply chains to meet the rising global demand. Their focus will include APIs used in metabolic disease treatments.

The partnership is geared towards improving operational efficiency and ensuring reliable access to peptides needed for large-scale production. This move supports the long-term growth of both companies and aligns with the increased demand in the peptide market.

