Tragic Loss: Constable's Death Raises Concerns

A 28-year-old police constable from Uttar Pradesh is reported to have died by suicide at a rented accommodation on Friday, as noted by the local authorities.

Identified as Constable Bal Kishan, he reportedly ended his life by hanging. The police department received a distress call around 6 p.m., prompting an immediate response.

Batches from the 2019 recruitment, including Kishan, who served at Alambagh police station, are remembered with sorrow. An inquest is currently underway, and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination. Additional legal processes are being conducted, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)