Left Menu

Tunisian Opposition Leader Abir Moussi Sentenced Amid Controversy

Prominent Tunisian opposition figure Abir Moussi has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rights groups claim this represents President Kais Saied's continued crackdown on dissent. Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, maintains her charges are politically motivated, vowing to resist Saied's authoritarian measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:41 IST
Tunisian Opposition Leader Abir Moussi Sentenced Amid Controversy

Tunisian opposition leader Abir Moussi received a 12-year prison sentence, according to her lawyer, reflecting what many believe is part of President Kais Saied's ongoing effort to consolidate power. Critics argue this verdict further signals Saied's drift toward authoritarian rule.

Moussi, who heads the Free Constitutional Party, was detained since 2023 after being arrested at the presidential palace. Authorities accused her of attempting to create chaos; however, she insists her actions were legitimate opposition, condemning them as politically motivated and vowing to fight against what she describes as political persecution.

The sentencing of Moussi is part of a broader crackdown against Saied's critics, with significant figures from various sectors facing similar fates. Observers note the suppression of political dissent, expressing concern over Saied's impact on judiciary independence following the dissolution of critical judicial bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025