Tunisian opposition leader Abir Moussi received a 12-year prison sentence, according to her lawyer, reflecting what many believe is part of President Kais Saied's ongoing effort to consolidate power. Critics argue this verdict further signals Saied's drift toward authoritarian rule.

Moussi, who heads the Free Constitutional Party, was detained since 2023 after being arrested at the presidential palace. Authorities accused her of attempting to create chaos; however, she insists her actions were legitimate opposition, condemning them as politically motivated and vowing to fight against what she describes as political persecution.

The sentencing of Moussi is part of a broader crackdown against Saied's critics, with significant figures from various sectors facing similar fates. Observers note the suppression of political dissent, expressing concern over Saied's impact on judiciary independence following the dissolution of critical judicial bodies.

