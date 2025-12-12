Ex-Judges Speak Out Against Impeachment Threat to Judiciary Independence

In a significant appeal, former judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts have urged Members of Parliament to desist from the impeachment move against Madras High Court judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan. The judges argue that such an action threatens the independence of the judiciary, a cornerstone of democratic governance.

The statement criticizes the ongoing attempt as a strategy to intimidate judges who may not align with certain political or ideological stances. They argue that the reasons provided by MPs lack the gravity required for impeachment, which should be reserved for the most egregious instances.

Recalling the era of the Emergency, the ex-judges highlight how similar pressures were applied, noting attempts to tarnish former Chief Justices and current judicial heads whenever rulings displeased political factions. This, they assert, misuses impeachment as a tool of control, against its intended purpose of safeguarding judicial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)