US Treasury's Push for Regulatory Reform Sparks Debate

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is spearheading an initiative to revise the Financial Stability Oversight Council's operating procedures, seeking more lenient regulatory measures.

The Council, designed post-2008 crisis, has served as a watchdog for financial stability with a focus on coordinating regulatory strategies.

Bessent argues that current regulations are excessively burdensome, potentially slowing economic growth. However, critics like Sen. Elizabeth Warren caution that such deregulation could expose the economy to increased risks, pointing to recent corporate bankruptcies as evidence of emerging financial threats.

