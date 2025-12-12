US Treasury's Push for Regulatory Reform Sparks Debate
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is advocating for looser financial regulations by overhauling the Financial Stability Oversight Council. Bessent aims to reduce regulatory burdens, arguing that existing measures hamper economic growth. Critics, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, warn against the risks of this approach amidst signs of financial instability.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is spearheading an initiative to revise the Financial Stability Oversight Council's operating procedures, seeking more lenient regulatory measures.
The Council, designed post-2008 crisis, has served as a watchdog for financial stability with a focus on coordinating regulatory strategies.
Bessent argues that current regulations are excessively burdensome, potentially slowing economic growth. However, critics like Sen. Elizabeth Warren caution that such deregulation could expose the economy to increased risks, pointing to recent corporate bankruptcies as evidence of emerging financial threats.
