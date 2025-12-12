Left Menu

US Treasury's Push for Regulatory Reform Sparks Debate

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is advocating for looser financial regulations by overhauling the Financial Stability Oversight Council. Bessent aims to reduce regulatory burdens, arguing that existing measures hamper economic growth. Critics, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, warn against the risks of this approach amidst signs of financial instability.

Updated: 12-12-2025 00:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is spearheading an initiative to revise the Financial Stability Oversight Council's operating procedures, seeking more lenient regulatory measures.

The Council, designed post-2008 crisis, has served as a watchdog for financial stability with a focus on coordinating regulatory strategies.

Bessent argues that current regulations are excessively burdensome, potentially slowing economic growth. However, critics like Sen. Elizabeth Warren caution that such deregulation could expose the economy to increased risks, pointing to recent corporate bankruptcies as evidence of emerging financial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

