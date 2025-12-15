Left Menu

Over 25 lakh voters untraced during SIR of electoral rolls in Kerala: CEO Rathan Kelkar

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:49 IST
Over 25 lakh voters have been found untraced by BLOs during the SIR of electoral rolls in Kerala, Chief Election Officer Rathan U Kelkar said on Monday.

He was speaking at an all-party meeting convened to review the progress of the Special Intensive Revision in the state.

According to Kelkar, Booth Level Officers identified 6.44 lakh voters as deceased during the verification process.

He said 8.19 lakh voters were found to have permanently moved to other places, 1.31 lakh voters had multiple entries, and no details were available for around 7.12 lakh voters.

Kelkar added that the untraced category included voters to whom BLOs could not hand over enumeration forms.

He said details of the untraced voters would be published on the official website, allowing people to verify their names.

The information would also be shared with political parties, he added.

However, representatives of various political parties raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in the Election Commission's figures on untraced voters.

Kelkar said the SIR process had been completed in Kasaragod, Kollam, and Wayanad districts and would be completed in the remaining districts soon.

The SIR, which began here last month, was extended following the local body elections.

