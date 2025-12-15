Government Seeks Public Feedback on Proposed Rock Lobster Catch Changes

The Government is calling for public feedback on proposed changes to the management of two key rock lobster fisheries as part of its twice-yearly fisheries sustainability review, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says. The consultation aims to ensure New Zealand’s valuable fisheries are managed sustainably while supporting coastal communities and the wider economy.

The proposed changes relate to rock lobster stocks in two regions: the CRA 3 fishery, covering parts of the North Island including Gisborne, East Cape and the Māhia Peninsula, and the CRA 7 fishery, located off the Otago coast in the South Island.

Mr Jones said rock lobster, or crayfish, holds significant cultural, recreational and economic value for New Zealanders. For tangata whenua, rock lobster is a taonga species, while for recreational fishers it is one of the country’s most sought-after catches. Commercially, the fishery contributes millions of dollars annually through exports and regional employment.

The latest scientific and fisheries information indicates differing outlooks for the two stocks. In the Otago-based CRA 7 fishery, data suggests the stock is in good health and able to sustainably support increased commercial harvest. As a result, proposed catch settings for CRA 7 reflect an opportunity to responsibly grow economic returns while maintaining long-term stock health.

“When a fishery can sustainably handle more harvest and contribute to our economy and communities, we should allow it,” Mr Jones said. “But sustainability must always come first.”

In contrast, the CRA 3 fishery is showing signs of ongoing pressure. This area extends from East Cape, around the Māhia Peninsula, to the Wairoa River. Mr Jones noted that action had already been taken in April 2024 to reduce fishing pressure, including a 19 percent cut to the overall allowable catch and reduced daily bag limits for recreational fishers.

At the same time, the commercial sector voluntarily agreed not to fish an additional 10 percent of its Annual Catch Entitlement over the 2024/25 and 2025/26 fishing years. Despite these measures, recent assessments indicate the stock has not recovered as hoped, prompting further proposals aimed at rebuilding rock lobster abundance in the region.

“These proposals are about giving the CRA 3 fishery the additional support it needs to recover,” Mr Jones said, adding that healthy stocks benefit all users in the long term.

The proposed changes have been developed by Fisheries New Zealand with input from the National Rock Lobster Advisory Group. The group represents a wide range of interests, including customary, recreational and commercial fishers, as well as environmental stakeholders, ensuring a balanced and inclusive approach to fisheries management.

In addition to rock lobster, the Government will also review the Southern blue whiting stock (SBW 6B) on the Bounty Platform as part of the same sustainability round. Proposals for Southern blue whiting are still being finalised, with public consultation expected to begin in mid-January.

Mr Jones encouraged all interested parties to take part in the consultation process, noting that public submissions play a critical role in shaping fisheries policy and ensuring decisions are informed by both science and community perspectives.

Further details on the proposed changes, along with information on how to make a submission, are available on the Ministry for Primary Industries website.