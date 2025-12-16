Left Menu

Kerala High Court Stays ED Proceedings on KIIFB Masala Bonds

The Kerala High Court has issued a three-month stay on proceedings against the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the Masala Bonds issue. The interim order was issued following a dispute about the use of funds for infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:17 IST
Kerala High Court Stays ED Proceedings on KIIFB Masala Bonds
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has temporarily halted proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) concerning the Masala Bonds issue. This stay will last for three months, as the court examines the allocation of funds towards infrastructure projects.

The ED's investigation revolves around the potential misuse of funds generated through Masala Bonds for acquiring land, labeled by the agency as real estate activity, which contravenes regulations. However, the court noted that infrastructure activities, as defined by the RBI's External Commercial Borrowings framework effective from January 16, 2019, should not be deemed real estate activities.

KIIFB argues that these proceedings could significantly impair their ability to finance welfare projects in Kerala. The case highlights ongoing tensions between state development initiatives and regulatory compliance, as KIIFB challenges the ED's allegations while highlighting the importance of continued investment in potential projects exceeding Rs 90,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025