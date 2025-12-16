Amritpal Singh's Battle for Parole: The Struggle to Serve His Constituency

Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh argued his parole plea via video conferencing on Tuesday before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking permission to attend the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Amritpal Singh, detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail since April 2023 under the National Security Act, has challenged the Punjab government's decision to deny him parole. His lawyers abstained from work in protest over an unrelated alleged assault, prompting Singh to argue his own case before Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry.

The Punjab government previously rejected Amritpal's parole request, citing law and order concerns. Singh's detention, extended under the NSA, was a result of his arrest after fleeing police on multiple occasions. The high court instructed the Punjab government to address Singh's parole representation by next week.

