BLW Dispatches Sixth 3300 HP Locomotive to Mozambique, Boosts India’s Rail Exports

Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), the flagship locomotive manufacturing unit of Indian Railways, has added yet another milestone to India’s growing export capabilities with the successful dispatch of its sixth indigenously designed 3300 Horse Power (HP) AC–AC diesel-electric locomotive to Mozambique on 15 December 2025. This marks continued progress under an export contract executed through RITES Ltd., involving the supply of ten Cape Gauge diesel-electric locomotives to support the strengthening of Mozambique’s railway infrastructure.

The export programme has moved at a commendable pace. The first two locomotives were shipped in June 2025, the third in September, the fourth in October, and the fifth on 12 December 2025, followed swiftly by the sixth three days later. This delivery sequence highlights India’s enhanced manufacturing efficiency, precision engineering capacity, and reliability as an international supplier of advanced rolling stock.

Advanced Locomotive Engineering with Global Standards

The 3300 HP Cape Gauge (1067 mm) locomotives manufactured by BLW are designed for heavy-duty performance and operational versatility. With a maximum speed of 100 kmph, these state-of-the-art locomotives incorporate international-standard driver-centric features such as:

an in-cab refrigerator ,

a hot plate ,

dedicated mobile holder , and

a modern ergonomic cab layout,

ensuring enhanced driver comfort, safety, and long-duration operability. Their engineering represents the fusion of indigenous innovation with global performance benchmarks.

BLW as a Rising Global Hub for Locomotive Exports

BLW, located in Varanasi, has rapidly emerged as a strategic export hub for Indian Railways. Strengthened by indigenous design expertise, advanced manufacturing systems, and a legacy of precision engineering, BLW is steadily positioning India as a reliable partner for locomotive supply across developing and emerging markets.

Since 2014, BLW has exported locomotives to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Mozambique, contributing to their national transport capacity and supporting the modernisation of their rail networks. Each export underscores India’s growing reputation as a global supplier of high-quality, cost-efficient, and technologically robust locomotives.

Supporting Make in India and Make for the World

These latest exports embody the national vision of Make in India and Make for the World, demonstrating India’s capability to design and manufacture rolling stock suitable for a variety of global gauge systems. From broad gauge to Cape Gauge, India now offers solutions tailored to the diverse technical requirements of partner countries.

Indian Railways continues to bolster international cooperation by enabling countries to upgrade their rail infrastructure through affordable technology, training, maintenance support, and long-term partnerships. This strengthens India’s strategic role in global transport development, particularly across Africa and Asia.

India’s Expanding Global Rail Footprint

Beyond locomotive exports, India has broadened its rail export portfolio over the last decade to include metro coaches, bogies, passenger coaches, and critical railway equipment. Indian rolling stock has reached countries across:

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and others

Africa: Mozambique, Republic of Guinea, South Africa, etc.

Asia-Pacific and the Americas: Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, Mexico

These exports reflect a diverse and rapidly expanding international market for Indian-manufactured rail systems.

Technological Self-Reliance and Rising Global Confidence

BLW’s export achievements represent more than manufacturing excellence—they symbolise India’s growing technological self-reliance, global competitiveness, and the trust that international partners place in Indian Railways’ engineering capabilities. As India deepens its presence in the global railway equipment market, such initiatives are strengthening economic diplomacy, enhancing industrial capacity, and showcasing India’s ability to deliver world-class transport solutions at scale.

The continuous dispatch of locomotives to Mozambique reaffirms BLW’s strategic role in advancing India’s export ambitions and reflects the country’s ascent as a global leader in railway technology and manufacturing.