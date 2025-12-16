Raji Tribe's Two-Decade Wait for Land Rights

Representatives of the Raji tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group in Uttarakhand, voiced grievances on Tuesday, alleging the government has failed to grant them land leases under the Forest Rights Act, despite its enactment two decades ago.

The Raji tribe members, limited to 11 villages, traveled collectively to press for their long-overdue rights. Supported by the Association for Rural Planning and Action (ARPAN), around 20 young men and women highlighted their plight.

Kamal Singh Rajwar emphasized the urgent need for action, stating that their rights have been stalled due to bureaucratic delays, leaving the community reliant on forest produce and labor work.

