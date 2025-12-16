Lithuania Cracks Down on Cigarette Smuggling Network Using Weather Balloons

Lithuanian authorities have made significant headway in dismantling a criminal network involved in smuggling cigarettes using weather balloons from Belarus. On Tuesday, 21 individuals were arrested by local law enforcement in what was described as a well-coordinated operation targeting the network's extensive activities.

In a statement, the Lithuanian general prosecutor's office detailed the efforts made by over 140 officers, including the seizure of contraband, SIM cards, and communications equipment. Confiscated items also included firearms, luxury vehicles, and valuable properties. This comes after Lithuania declared a national emergency due to airspace violations by the balloons.

The smuggling operations, which led to repeated shutdowns of Lithuania's main airport and border closures, have raised security concerns across Europe amid tensions following the war in Ukraine. Prosecutors allege high-level coordination with Belarusian contacts and technological means to track balloon trajectories for illegal deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)