Lithuania Cracks Down on Cigarette Smuggling Network Using Weather Balloons

Lithuanian authorities have arrested 21 individuals linked to a network smuggling cigarettes with weather balloons from Belarus. Extensive searches yielded contraband, firearms, and luxury items. The operation involved over 140 officers and highlighted security risks requiring airport and border closures due to frequent airspace violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:59 IST
  • Lithuania

Lithuanian authorities have made significant headway in dismantling a criminal network involved in smuggling cigarettes using weather balloons from Belarus. On Tuesday, 21 individuals were arrested by local law enforcement in what was described as a well-coordinated operation targeting the network's extensive activities.

In a statement, the Lithuanian general prosecutor's office detailed the efforts made by over 140 officers, including the seizure of contraband, SIM cards, and communications equipment. Confiscated items also included firearms, luxury vehicles, and valuable properties. This comes after Lithuania declared a national emergency due to airspace violations by the balloons.

The smuggling operations, which led to repeated shutdowns of Lithuania's main airport and border closures, have raised security concerns across Europe amid tensions following the war in Ukraine. Prosecutors allege high-level coordination with Belarusian contacts and technological means to track balloon trajectories for illegal deliveries.

