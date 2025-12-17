Mass Protests Erupt in Slovakia Against Fico's Government
Slovakia faced mass protests as citizens rallied against Prime Minister Robert Fico's government after moves to dismantle the Whistleblower Protection Office. Protesters, led by opposition figure Michal Simecka, accused the government of aiding criminal enterprises. President Pellegrini is urged to veto the controversial legislation.
- Country:
- Slovakia
Thousands took to the streets across Slovakia on Tuesday, unleashing a wave of protests against Prime Minister Robert Fico's latest governmental reforms. Demonstrators expressed outrage at the move to dismantle an office designed to protect whistleblowers and to amend the penal code, alleging these changes benefit criminal elements.
A dozen communities saw gatherings, with a significant protest occurring in Bratislava's Freedom Square. The resolute crowd sent a clear message: 'Resign, resign.' Fico, a polarizing political figure known for his pro-Russian stance, has faced frequent public dissent, with this latest rally underscoring the populace's dissatisfaction.
Organized by Michal Simecka's Progressive Slovakia, the protesters accused Fico's government of actions that aid the mafia and criticized Parliament's approval of a bill potentially protecting Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar, accused of criminal activities. They urged President Peter Pellegrini to veto the legislation, a contentious step met with calls of 'Shame, shame' from the crowd.
