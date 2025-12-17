Left Menu

Chelsea Triumphs Over Cardiff to Secure League Cup Semi-Final Spot

Chelsea defeated Cardiff City 3-1 in the League Cup quarter-finals, securing their place in the semi-finals. Substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto were crucial, striking late to overcome a resilient Cardiff side. Despite a strong first-half performance, Cardiff couldn't maintain their momentum against the Premier League giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 03:37 IST
Chelsea Triumphs Over Cardiff to Secure League Cup Semi-Final Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chelsea advanced to the League Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday, thanks to crucial contributions from substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto. Cardiff, the last non-Premier League team in the competition, showed resilience and fearlessly challenged the Club World Cup winners.

In the first half, Cardiff controlled possession and almost scored with a deflected cross forcing a save from Chelsea's keeper, Filip Jorgensen. Despite Chelsea's initial lack of urgency and strong discipline from Cardiff, the match remained balanced as the passionate crowd supported the home team.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca changed his lineup after a lackluster first half, introducing Joao Pedro and Garnacho. Garnacho broke the deadlock with a 57th-minute goal following a defensive error. David Turnbull equalized for Cardiff, but Neto and Garnacho secured the win for Chelsea with late goals. The tournament continues with upcoming quarter-finals, featuring heavyweights like Manchester City and Arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025