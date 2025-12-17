Chelsea Triumphs Over Cardiff to Secure League Cup Semi-Final Spot

Chelsea advanced to the League Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City on Tuesday, thanks to crucial contributions from substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto. Cardiff, the last non-Premier League team in the competition, showed resilience and fearlessly challenged the Club World Cup winners.

In the first half, Cardiff controlled possession and almost scored with a deflected cross forcing a save from Chelsea's keeper, Filip Jorgensen. Despite Chelsea's initial lack of urgency and strong discipline from Cardiff, the match remained balanced as the passionate crowd supported the home team.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca changed his lineup after a lackluster first half, introducing Joao Pedro and Garnacho. Garnacho broke the deadlock with a 57th-minute goal following a defensive error. David Turnbull equalized for Cardiff, but Neto and Garnacho secured the win for Chelsea with late goals. The tournament continues with upcoming quarter-finals, featuring heavyweights like Manchester City and Arsenal.

