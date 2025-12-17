Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gunmen Target Polio Duty Officials in Pakistan

In northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unidentified gunmen on motorcycles fatally shot a police official and his brother after completing duties with a polio vaccination team. The incident prompted a major police operation to apprehend the culprits, as the community mourned the loss at a public funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 17-12-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 03:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Gunmen Target Polio Duty Officials in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic development in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unknown gunmen on motorcycles have fatally shot a police official and his brother. The attack occurred after the officer had finished his duty with a polio vaccination team, according to local police reports.

The constable and his brother were heading back to their village when they were ambushed near Chwar Khel in Lakki Marwat district. The siblings, identified as Amir Nawaz and Ameer Mohammad, were brothers of a former district councillor, Ali Gul, and their bodies were transported to the district headquarters hospital.

In response, law enforcement authorities launched an extensive search operation in the region. The evening witnessed funeral prayers for the victims, which saw the participation of senior police officials and numerous grieving relatives. Disturbingly, a similar incident occurred earlier in the Bajaur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025