Tragedy Strikes: Gunmen Target Polio Duty Officials in Pakistan

In a tragic development in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unknown gunmen on motorcycles have fatally shot a police official and his brother. The attack occurred after the officer had finished his duty with a polio vaccination team, according to local police reports.

The constable and his brother were heading back to their village when they were ambushed near Chwar Khel in Lakki Marwat district. The siblings, identified as Amir Nawaz and Ameer Mohammad, were brothers of a former district councillor, Ali Gul, and their bodies were transported to the district headquarters hospital.

In response, law enforcement authorities launched an extensive search operation in the region. The evening witnessed funeral prayers for the victims, which saw the participation of senior police officials and numerous grieving relatives. Disturbingly, a similar incident occurred earlier in the Bajaur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)