Kyiv on Alert: Ukrainian Air Defence Responds to Drone Threat

Ukrainian air defence units sprang into action in a northern district of Kyiv following warnings of a potential drone attack. The announcement was made by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, prompting immediate defensive measures.

Witnesses from Reuters documented loud explosions resonating across the capital as the alert continued. Residents experienced air raid signals as a precautionary step.

Meanwhile, surrounding areas to the north of Kyiv were also placed on high alert. The situation unfolded with escalating tensions as authorities remained vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)