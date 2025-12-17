Kyiv on Alert: Ukrainian Air Defence Responds to Drone Threat
Ukrainian air defence units mobilized in northern Kyiv amid warnings of a drone attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko informed the public via Telegram about the situation, as Reuters reported explosions in the city. Air raid alerts were activated for areas north of Kyiv.
Ukrainian air defence units sprang into action in a northern district of Kyiv following warnings of a potential drone attack. The announcement was made by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram, prompting immediate defensive measures.
Witnesses from Reuters documented loud explosions resonating across the capital as the alert continued. Residents experienced air raid signals as a precautionary step.
Meanwhile, surrounding areas to the north of Kyiv were also placed on high alert. The situation unfolded with escalating tensions as authorities remained vigilant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
