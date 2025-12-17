Madhya Pradesh Government Scraps Controversial Land Pooling Scheme Amid Farmer Protests

In a significant policy reversal, the Madhya Pradesh government has scrapped the contentious land pooling scheme planned for the development of the Simhastha mela area in Ujjain. This decisive move was prompted by vehement opposition from the farming community, who had threatened protests against the policy.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), leading the agricultural resistance, announced an agitation starting December 26, demanding the scheme's complete cancellation. Their protests were bolstered by support from Anil Jain Kaluhera, a BJP MLA, who pledged to join the farmers if the government proceeded with the plan.

The government had previously amended city development plans under the Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1973. However, escalating tensions led to the full repeal of these plans, appeasing the farmers and preventing further unrest.