Ujjain Land Pooling Controversy: Farmers' Protests Halt Simhastha Scheme
The Madhya Pradesh government has canceled the Simhastha land pooling scheme in Ujjain after backlash from farmers. Threatened protests forced the government to cancel the policy, which was intended to acquire land for the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Farmers celebrated the cancellation, avoiding a major agitation.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh government has officially withdrawn its controversial land pooling scheme planned for the Simhastha Kumbh area in Ujjain following intense opposition from farmers. This decision comes after the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) announced planned protests due to concerns over loss of agricultural land.
Anil Jain Kaluhera, a BJP MLA from Ujjain North, played a pivotal role by urging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to cancel the scheme, highlighting the unrest it had sparked among the farming community. The government, subsequently, decided to repeal the relevant City Development Plans amid rising tensions.
The scheme initially proposed acquiring land permanently for the 2028 Simhastha event, a significant religious congregation. After farmers and BKS vowed indefinite strike action, the state's order, signed by Deputy Secretary C K Sadhu, was issued repealing the plans and calming potential disruptions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Congress Launches Statewide Protests Against New Employment Bill and 'Hate Politics'
Madhya Pradesh Government Scraps Controversial Land Pooling Scheme Amid Farmer Protests
Karnataka Congress Set to Launch Statewide Protests Against Central Policies
Protests and Politics: The Battle Over Delhi's Pollution Crisis
Slovakia Protests Erupt Against Judicial Changes