Cybercrime Crackdown: 13 Arrested in Jharkhand Raids

Police in Jharkhand's Deoghar district arrested 13 cybercriminals during operations in Turipahadi and Tulsitand, confiscating Rs 3.72 lakh. The criminals impersonated customer care executives and officials. Seized items included 17 phones, 18 SIM cards, and five ATM cards. FIRs are filed, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:43 IST
Cybercrime Crackdown: 13 Arrested in Jharkhand Raids
In a significant operation against cybercrime in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police arrested 13 individuals accused of defrauding people over phone calls. The arrests came after raids in Turipahadi and Tulsitand, following credible intelligence about the suspects' activities.

Cybercriminals posed as customer care executives, bank officials, and government officers to lure unsuspecting victims into parting with their money. During the operations, police seized Rs 3.72 lakh in cash along with 17 mobile phones, 18 SIM cards, and five ATM cards.

Cyber DSP Raja Mitra confirmed the arrests, indicating that 12 were apprehended in Turipahadi and one in Tulsitand. FIRs have been registered, and further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

