Warner Bros Rejects Paramount's $108.4 Billion Bid, Cites Unsecured Financing
Warner Bros Discovery has turned down Paramount Skydance's substantial bid of $108.4 billion, citing concerns over inadequate financing backing. Warner Bros claims Paramount's offer lacks a secured guarantee by the Ellison family, contrasting with Netflix's dependable acquisition proposal with a robust financial foundation, posing less risk for shareholders.
Warner Bros Discovery's board has declined Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion offer, citing insufficient financing guarantees as a primary concern. The board accused Paramount of misleading Warner Bros shareholders about the Ellison family's backing of their offer.
The proposal, considered inferior to Netflix's reliable merger agreement, was fraught with financial and structural risks, according to Warner Bros. Despite Paramount's claims of securing $41 billion in new equity and $54 billion in debt commitments, Warner Bros highlighted the absence of a concrete Ellison family guarantee.
Warner Bros underscored Netflix's financial stability, emphasizing its $27.75 per share offer backed by a substantial market cap and healthy balance sheet. Meanwhile, Paramount's financial standing and plans were labeled risky, with potential repercussions for Warner Bros shareholders if accepted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Warner Bros
- Paramount
- Netflix
- Ellison family
- financing
- shareholders
- acquisition
- merger
- debt
- equity
ALSO READ
Warner Bros Rejects Paramount's Illusory Bid Amidst Fierce Acquisition Battle
Warner Bros Rejects Paramount's $108.4 Billion Bid Amid Financing Concerns
US Domestic Developments: From Air Force Acquisitions to Public Health Policies
Healthium Medtech Expands Its Global Reach with Acquisition of Paramount Surgimed
Warner Bros Rejects Paramount's $108.4 Billion Takeover Bid Over Financing Concerns