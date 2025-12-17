Warner Bros Rejects Paramount's $108.4 Billion Bid, Cites Unsecured Financing

Warner Bros Discovery's board has declined Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion offer, citing insufficient financing guarantees as a primary concern. The board accused Paramount of misleading Warner Bros shareholders about the Ellison family's backing of their offer.

The proposal, considered inferior to Netflix's reliable merger agreement, was fraught with financial and structural risks, according to Warner Bros. Despite Paramount's claims of securing $41 billion in new equity and $54 billion in debt commitments, Warner Bros highlighted the absence of a concrete Ellison family guarantee.

Warner Bros underscored Netflix's financial stability, emphasizing its $27.75 per share offer backed by a substantial market cap and healthy balance sheet. Meanwhile, Paramount's financial standing and plans were labeled risky, with potential repercussions for Warner Bros shareholders if accepted.

