Left Menu

Warner Bros Rejects Paramount's $108.4 Billion Bid, Cites Unsecured Financing

Warner Bros Discovery has turned down Paramount Skydance's substantial bid of $108.4 billion, citing concerns over inadequate financing backing. Warner Bros claims Paramount's offer lacks a secured guarantee by the Ellison family, contrasting with Netflix's dependable acquisition proposal with a robust financial foundation, posing less risk for shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:50 IST
Warner Bros Rejects Paramount's $108.4 Billion Bid, Cites Unsecured Financing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Warner Bros Discovery's board has declined Paramount Skydance's $108.4 billion offer, citing insufficient financing guarantees as a primary concern. The board accused Paramount of misleading Warner Bros shareholders about the Ellison family's backing of their offer.

The proposal, considered inferior to Netflix's reliable merger agreement, was fraught with financial and structural risks, according to Warner Bros. Despite Paramount's claims of securing $41 billion in new equity and $54 billion in debt commitments, Warner Bros highlighted the absence of a concrete Ellison family guarantee.

Warner Bros underscored Netflix's financial stability, emphasizing its $27.75 per share offer backed by a substantial market cap and healthy balance sheet. Meanwhile, Paramount's financial standing and plans were labeled risky, with potential repercussions for Warner Bros shareholders if accepted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025